Bafana Bafana host Ghana in their final friendly before heading to AFCON in Morocco

Coach Hugo Broos will rely heavily on locally-based players, as several European-based stars will miss the game

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football journalist Mandla Biyela says Ghana will field an uncapped squad, giving South Africa a clear advantage ahead of the match

Bafana Bafana play against the Black Stars of Ghana at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. This will be the last international friendly match for South Africa as they gear up for the African Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco this December.

Hugo Broos set a feasible target for Bafana Bafana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana is in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt and two other top teams. They are expected to better their third-place finish from the last edition in the Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the clash, Briefly News spoke exclusively with football journalist Mandla Biyela for his take on the squad, team news, and key talking points.

According to Biyela, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos faces a challenge as several European-based players will bypass the domestic camp entirely, flying straight to Morocco.

“Players like Lyle Foster, Shandre Campbell and Sphephelo Sithole are unlikely to feature,” Biyela said.

“FIFA moved the release date for AFCON duty from December 8 to December 15, which complicates things for Broos.”

Biyela added that the starting XI will likely lean heavily on Mamelodi Sundowns' talent, while Orlando Pirates’ players will be carefully managed following their recent 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout.

“Pirates are well-represented in the squad, but Broos will rotate wisely,” he noted.

Hugo Broos lines up beside his coaching staff during the National Anthems before the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa. Photo: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Broos faces pressure over player selection and criticism

Off the pitch, Broos has weathered scrutiny over his public dressing down of Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and the exclusion of Wydad Casablanca’s Thembinkosi Lorch. Biyela observed,

“Broos is used to criticism. He prefers giving opportunities to local players and starting his camp in Pretoria without waiting for European-based stars. For him, this is an advantage rather than a setback.”

Ghana will not be participating in AFCON and will field an uncapped squad under coach Kassim Mingle for this friendly. Biyela said this presents a clear edge for Bafana:

“South Africa has a stronger, more experienced squad despite some absentees. They are clear favourites heading into Dobsonville.”

Tactical battles: Who will fill the No.10 role?

One tactical question is who will occupy the no.10 role behind the striker. Biyela explained,

“Broos has tried Sipho Mbule there, but that’s not his usual position. Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates is back in form and could challenge for that spot. With Sundowns’ Themba Zwane injured, there was some pressure to include Thembinkosi Lorch, but Broos tends to prioritise youth.”

The match will be televised live on SABC 2 and available for streaming on SABC Plus. It will also be accessible on Supersport and on the DStv Streaming app. Kick off will be at 1600 CAT.

