AfriForum says it is confident the case against Julius Malema will be finalised this week after years of delays.

The civil society organisation said they expect a fair but serious sentence, with the State pushing for at least 15 years in prison

The group warned that a lenient outcome could raise concerns about trust in the judicial system

AfriForum says they expect a strict and fair sentence for Julius Malema. Images: Afriforum website and Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Lobby group AfriForum says it is optimistic that the long-running firearm case involving Julius Malema will finally be concluded this week.

Malema is back in court today, 15 April 2026, as his sentencing for his firearm charge convictions begins.

Afriforum weighs in on sentencing

Speaking to eNCA, AfriForum Community Safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said the group is confident about both the timing and outcome of the case involving Julius Malema.

Broodryk admitted the case has been delayed several times over the past few years, but said they believe it will finally be concluded this week.

He further said the organisation is hopeful the court will hand down a fair and serious sentence.

“We are optimistic about the sentencing. We think the magistrate has dealt with the matter fairly, and we expect a fair but serious outcome,” he said.

He added that the State is asking for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for at least one of the charges Malema was found guilty of. However, the final decision will be made by the court.

“It will be up to the judge to consider any mitigating factors, but we still believe the sentence will be fair and strict,” he said.

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Trust in the judiciary

Broodryk warned that a lighter sentence could raise concerns about the justice system, especially as AfriForum believes there have been interference in past cases involving Malema.

“If that doesn’t happen, it will raise serious questions about the court process and the justice system,” he said.

“We have seen interference in other cases involving Malema, and that would be very worrying. It could be the final nail in the coffin that people still have left in the judicial system," he concluded

The case has drawn strong public interest, with many South Africans waiting to see what the final ruling will be and what it could mean for accountability and the rule of law.

Social worker testifies in support of Malema

In related news, a social worker testifying at the pre-sentencing said that Julius Malema did not qualify to be sentenced to prison. She testified at his pre-sentencing appearance before the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 23 January 2026. Thesocial worker Jessie Thompson said that nobody was harmed when Malema fired a gun during an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018. She added that Malema discharged the gun in a celebratory manner. He did not intend any violence.

EFF supporters have arrived in KuGompo City to support Juluius Malema ahead of his sentencing. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that journalist, professor, and talk show host JJ Tabane was seen outside the East London Magistrates Court on Friday, 23 January 2026, where EFF leader Julius Malema faced sentencing for a gun discharge conviction.Speaking to journalists outside the court, Tabane emphasised that his presence went beyond politics. He said the moment was not about Malema only, but also about the country's constitution.

Source: Briefly News