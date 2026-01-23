JJ Tabane was spotted outside the East London Magistrates Court showing support for Julius Malema ahead of his gun discharge sentencing

Tabane said his presence was about protecting the Constitution, not politics, and raised concerns about the courts being politicised

Malema, convicted of firing a gun at a public rally in 2019, has said he will appeal the verdict

JJ Tabane was spotted outside of the East London Court for Julius Malema's gun discharge sentencing. Images: @Mashiane_ZA/X and Mzansipresser/X

Source: Twitter

EAST LONDON- Journalist, professor, and talk show host JJ Tabane was seen outside the East London Magistrates Court on Friday, 23 January 2026, where EFF leader Julius Malema faces sentencing for a gun discharge conviction.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Tabane emphasised that his presence went beyond politics.

“A historical moment like this should not pass you by. We must be there to observe and see how this takes the country forward. I believe this is not just about the EFF. Today it might be Julius Malema, and tomorrow it might be you or me, so we must be here to protect what the Constitution wants in this country,” he said.

Tabane also raised concerns about the potential politicisation of the courts, adding,

“Should the Constitutional Court be used as a political football? That is my question, and I want to keenly watch how the judge is going to play this.”

When asked how he expected the sentencing to unfold, Tabane added,

“Any judge has to be aware of the consequences of their decision, one way or another. She must take the accounts of both sides and try to be fair. The facts will bear proof.”

Social media weighed in on Tabane's presence

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

“I am speechless. Must judges now be afraid to rule because July 21 might happen again?”

@nyambenis commented:

“Magistrates don’t care; they release murderers and rapists who re-offend .”

@KagisoIsoboy stated:

“No amount of education makes a man wiser. There’s nothing political about what Malema did.”

@Ntlophi1 said:

“That’s why I love Professor Tabane, always speaking truth to power.”

@sfiso152 stated:

“This is a shameless display of elitism. Politicians are reminded they are not held to the same standard as ordinary people.”

Julius Malema addresses the crowd in East London after his guilty conviction. Image: Lulama Zenzile/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

