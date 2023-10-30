A TikTok video of a group of kids vibing to the hit song Sister Bethina got many South Africans hyped

The kids caught the Springboks fever and some are seen in the clip impersonating the rugby stars

Viewers loved how the children represented the diversity and unity of our beautiful Rainbow Nation

A group of kids impersonated Springboks' players. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video went viral, showing a bunch of kids grooving to the Mgarimbe's jam Sister Bethina, and it got South Africans all pumped up.

The children were rallying for the Springboks while wearing the green and gold national colours.

Groovy kids rally behind Springboks

In the clip uploaded by @newsnexussa, you can see them pulling off impersonations of the 2023 Rugby World Cup champs.

The footage even showed one little girl sporting a wig that mimics Faf de Klerk's iconic blonde hair.

Spirit of Rainbow Nation

People who watched the video were all about how these kids captured the spirit of our awesome Rainbow Nation.

Watch the video below:

Future Springbok players

Some even cracked jokes, saying these youngsters might just end up repping South Africa in future sports tournaments.

Check some of the comments below:

@mvelase08 said:

"Shaka Zulu."

@yandie_27 asked:

"Is that Faf in that blond wig?"

@andreblou mentioned:

"I see only future Bokke here."

@shireenbham stated:

"So cute. Beautiful children of the rainbow nation."

@urs_pablo_rsa wrote:

"The appearance of the blonde girl caught me off guard."

@noleenmoses7 posted

"Proudly South African. "

@okuhle.m0 added:

"I see Faf and Siya Kolisi."

@estelleburton5 commented:

"Just them, our future Bokkies, look at Fafi and Cheslyn."

Source: Briefly News