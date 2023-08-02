A brave woman struck a pose with a Burmese python and the video grabbed the attention of TikTokkers

The nature conservationist impressed viewers with her comfort in handling the frightening snake

Many people expressed their fear of snakes and said they would rather die than willingly carry one

A nature conservationist posed for the camera with a Burmese python. Image: @ndlovukazi0711

A TikTok video of a fearless woman posing with a massive Burmese python has sent shivers down people's spines.

Mzansi woman poses for the camera with a big snake

The nature conservationist displayed a level of comfort that left viewers in awe. Despite the intimidating size and unpredictable movements of the snake, the woman showed courage and control in handling the magnificent creature.

The video o the slithering snake was uploaded by @ndlovukazi0711 on August 1 and is spreading fast on the social media platform.

Nature conservationist wows TikTok users

Many commenters admitted their fear of snakes and claimed they could never muster the same bravery.

Among the responses, some TikTok users took a lighthearted approach, humorously suggesting that the encounter was merely two friends enjoying each other's company.

Watch the video below:

Burmese python frightens TikTok users

@1stgeneral said:

"Two women bonding. "

@markmabuza_rsa commented:

"It's nice to see siblings playing together. Look how cute you are the two of you."

@chalemingers stated:

"Two girls catching up."

@mahloribeavers posted:

"The friend was like chommie kuku ya hao ya nkha."

@sellomash wrote:

"It’s going to bite our nunu there."

@fanniekingston mentioned:

"I am so afraid of the other lady."

@sabelo_25 said:

"Two ladies preaching empowerment to one another."

@zibusisomhlanga added:

"She’s carrying my ex."

