Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, were the image of happiness while living it up at a family gathering

The controversial businessman can be seen in a viral video spinning the deck in from of his loved ones

Nzuzo has lately been hogging headlines because of fraud charges against him and his business partner

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo partied at a family gathering. Image: @njilo

Source: TikTok

Faith Nketsi's husband was in good spirits despite facing legal troubles. The businessman flexed his DJing skills while entertaining his family at an event.

Nzuzo Njilo parties with his wife Faith Nketsi and family

His older brother posted the video on his TikTok page @njilo_, and in true Mzansi fashion, people had a few things to say. TikTok users thought the alleged fraudster and his family were a vibe and thought it would be epic if they got a reality show.

According to EWN, Nzuzo is currently out on R30 000 bail after he and his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase appeared before the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The duo allegedly defrauded a man of thousands of rands in a bogus truck sale, reported EWN.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi admires the tight bond between Nzuzo and his family

@istanneneleakes said:

"This family seems so tight.Faith married into a good family."

@judysihlangu mentioned:

"If a man makes you happy, you will stay no matter what."

@zandile_zd stated:

"Faith is not going anywhere. UseNjilofied manje . Happy for her. "

@big_badb_ wrote:

"Asking for a reality show of the family."

@amokhwezi wrote:

"I love this family shem I don’t wanna lie, she so happy."

@galaletsangza asked:

"Bathong don’t you have other single brothers I’m asking for my friend."

@noziphomlondo said:

"Akase muhle u allegedly. "

@squash792 added:

"I love this family nabazali bakho they are so humble bayamazi umuntu please take free lesson from them."

Faith Nketsi and Husband Nzuzo Njilo Stun in Matching Attire at Friend's Cape Town Wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African social media star and entrepreneur Faith Nketsi, along with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, recently attended a friend's wedding in Cape Town. According to Nketsi, it was the most beautiful wedding she has ever attended.

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, matched in all-black attire, looking elegant and chic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News