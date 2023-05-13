Gabisile Tshabalala revealed how she met fellow actor and now boyfriend Motlatsi Mafatshe on her Instagram

The actress said she has known her bae for 15 years and never thought he would one day be her partner

Gabi's fans gushed over her new relationship, and many were happy she found happiness following her divorce

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gabisile Tshabalala posted about her love story with Motlatsi Mafatshe. Image: @gabisilet and @motlatsi_mafatshe

Source: Instagram

Gabisile Tshabalala and Motlatsi Mafatshe are the new celebrity couple serving goals and openly expressing their love.

Gabi penned an Instagram post explaining how her friendship with former Isidingo actor Motlatse Mafatshe blossomed into a relationship after 15 years of knowing each other.

"15 years ago, I met this guy on a TV set. I knew him from television. Never did I think that one day he would be my partner.

The TV presenter shut down rumours that they divorced their spouses to be with one another and said they were just friends, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

We were good friends, never dated before, and fifteen years later, we're still good friends and lovers. What an amazing human being God has allowed to be in my life. Thank you, Mr Mafatshe."

Gabi Tshabala and Motlatsi Mafatshe announce their relationship on YouTube

According to TimesLIVE, Gabi and Motlatsi confirmed their relationship a few months ago when they started a YouTube channel titled Gabi & Mo. The duo went into detail about their divorces and love story in the four episodes currently on the channel.

See the Instagram post here.

Mzansi admires Gabi and Motlatsi's relationship

@tillie_napes said:

"I think we all knew though."

@GaoleteSophie mentioned:

"Ba ditouto botlhe nna I love them."

@nthatimoshesh said:

"Love wins always.❤️❤️"

@sebiloanenthabiseng posted:

"It's just so amazing how our destinies are aligned."

@nolitha.mahlutshana commented:

"The chemistry was there! The love was there it was only a matter of time before you guys hooked up and it was written in the stars. ❤️"

@leeramafa added:

"I think you guys explained your relationship way too long now, at this point we don't care. Do you guys, and stop explaining to us. It's tiring"

@zhakaazu said:

"It took you 15 years mntase I judge you guys. By now you were supposed to have a 13-year-old. I love you so much I am following you on YouTube.❤️"

ntokazi_nosiemthupha stated:

"Wow, so y'all always had a thing for each other but I guess the timing wasn't right. I'm glad you found your back to each other. "

Big Zulu pens post after being Bullied for wearing R15K jacket with price tag on, says celebs are humans too

In another story, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has broken his silence about the negativity that celebrities get on social media and why they sometimes can't respond.

The star, who never responds to online backlash, responded to the issue in a lengthy social media post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News