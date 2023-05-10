Big Zulu has responded to the negative comments he received for his expensive outfit at the Metro FM Music Awards

The singer caused a stir on social media when he was spotted rocking a black leather jacket that still had the price tag on

Reacting to the massive backlash, the Ivolovolo hitmaker said it's difficult to be a musician because of the insults they get on social media

Big Zulu has broken his silence about the negativity that celebrities get on social media and sometimes can't respond.

Big Zulu has reacted to the comments he received for keeping the price tag on his jacket. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The star who never responds to online backlash responded to the issue in a lengthy social media post.

Many people dragged Big Zulu for showing off. Others assumed that he left the price tag on because he wanted to return the jacket to the store after the awards ceremony.

@Oletta151489 commented:

"It's sooooo in bad taste, who does that? Even the wealthiest men and women know that price tags belong in shops for unworn clothes. Once the clothing is bought for wearing we remove the price tag. Groot man odoyile hawwwa olahlile sight "

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"Maybe he is taking it back to the store after the awards."

@Kenny_Ronin noted:

"If it was his, he would have taken the price tag off."

Big Zulu breaks silence on how cyberbullying affects celebrities after being dragged online

According to The Daily Sun, the star headed to his social media pages to address the cyberbullying. He called on his followers to stop abusing celebrities because they also have feelings. He wrote:

"Today, I’m opening up. It is difficult to be a musician. We always face insults, hate and are always insulted and called bad names on Twitter and Facebook.

"People are always on standby to attack us. In this industry, you don’t know your enemy and your friend."

