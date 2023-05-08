Big Zulu trended on social media after a video of the Ivolovolo hitmaker rocking a pricey leather jacket went viral

In the video, Big Zulu can be seen showing the price tag of the fashion accessory to fans who were recording him

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video with many joking that he left the price tag because he wanted to return it to the store

Big Zulu has just joined the long list of celebrities who wear pricey outfits. The hitmaker recently left Mzansi stunned when he showed off his expensive black leather jacket.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker didn't want fans to speculate about the price of his outfit so he left the tags on and showed them to anyone who cared to look.

Big Zulu shows off his R15K black leather jacket in a trending video

A video shared by popular Twitter page, MDN News shows the rapper showing his fans the price tag of his jacket.

Big Zulu completed his expensive look with black pants, a white top and his signature shoes, the Carvela.

Big Zulu trends after flaunting his R15K black leather jacket in a trending video

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about Big Zulu showing off his pricey jacket. Some said he was being childish while others felt the star was joking with his fans.

@maDube_wrote:

"It's his money. He is not a politician."

@MayleenVincent added:

"Why is the price tag still on?"

@Oletta15148998 wrote:

"It's sooooo in bad taste who does that? Even the wealthiest men n women know that price tags belong in shops for unworn clothes. Once the clothing is bought for wearing we remove the price tag. Groot man odoyile hawwwa olahlile sight "

@Kenny_Ronin noted:

"If it was his, he would have taken the price tag off."

DJ Black Coffee rocks R45 000 limited edition sneakers, Mzansi impressed with star’s style: “Too much sauce”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that celebrities always go above and beyond to make sure they look good. Many stars love rocking high-end designer brands and flaunting them online.

DJ Black Coffee is among the stars who wear pricey designer clothes, but he never shows off.

Although Black Coffee never mentions the prices of his designer clothes on his social media posts, the superstar's fans always notice.

