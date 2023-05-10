One man on TikTok called on the Lord to keep him safe as he struggled to ride through a dark street

The man recited prayers after his motorbike suddenly broke down as he tried to reach his destination at night

People were in stitches as they could relate to the man's obvious fear while trying to stay calm through the ordeal

This man had people cackling as he expressed fear. The man was trying to safely get through a dark road.

One man rode a motorbike at night, and he sang gospel songs which became more urgent when his bike broke down. Image: HEX/Cavan Images

Source: Getty Images

Online users could feel his fear, and the clip got thousands of likes. Convinced something was after him, many commented that they would not have survived the terror.

Gent terrified of eerily dark road while on motorcycle

One man's motorcycle failed to start at the worst time possible in a video by @wannaft_banana. The man in the video started to reciteprayers as he tried to stay calm before being able to set off again. Watch the video below:

South Africans in stitches over scared man

People have to make fun of others' scary experiences. This man's video was funny as they made jokes about how he turned to God in a moment of terror. One person commented that the street lights were off with little to no help. In South Africa, the insufficient street light was described as a "shocking" problem by My Broadband which reports that a single street light costs between R10 000- R15 000 to repair one.

Bēn commented:

"Bro used his second chance well."

KuroSamurai commented:

"Are the street lights just for decoration."

Niveet Bandu commented:

"Lol he really stepped on the gas after that."

MR GOGO commented:

"If these kind of things happen, never ever check your mirrors."

Menete Emvula commented:

"The way he stepped on the gas after."

Dan Kane commented:

"How was he just so calm lol."

sadoblessing46 commented:

"My man knew Jesus that moment "

