Khanyisa Jaceni, a singer and TikTok star, started a new trend on the popular application to her new hit song Zula Zula

Jaceni danced her life away to the new bop and other social media users accepted the challenge to do the most in the best way possible

Netizens shook what their mamas gave them as they added their own twists to Jaceni's viral dance and song

TikTok star and singer Khanyisa Jaceni's latest hit Zula Zula has taken the popular video-sharing app by storm. Social media users have flooded the timeline with their killer moves as they hit every beat to the catchy song.

Jaceni shared a video of herself dancing to the hit and other cyber citizens have joined in with unique takes on her original dance. Their smiles and the enjoyment visible in their faces can be felt through the screen.

The Zula Zula sound on TikTok already has 94 900 videos.

These TikTok stars displayed some killer moves to Khanyisa Jaceni's song 'Zula Zula'. Image: @khanyisa_jaceni, @cooper_pabi and @minashythearcher2 / TikTok

Khanyisa Jaceni shows off her skills to her new song:

@Melissa said:

"This is fire!!!!"

@Sive wrote:

"New dance trend alert."

@D.Family shared:

"Keep striving, beautiful."

This beautiful duo crushed the trend

@segos_pumpking wrote:

"Looking amazing."

@amanda commented:

"No ways this video should be longer hle."

@Wedaad Muller responded with:

"Jisis, I’ve watched this 20 times already. Please, I'm obsessed."

This pair's moves were killer

@JoshuaTheScience responded with:

"Something about the floor shaking the phone makes me feel this energy."

@Carmen Reddy660 commented:

"Yoh, I love it when you'll dance."

@Neilwe added:

"This is my favourite."

TikTok star Neevan had peeps sweating

@Thembokuhle80 wrote:

"I watched it more than 5 times."

@Amahle Dlamini & Anele Dlamini shared:

"All the TikTok trends you know how to do."

@annickmashaba added"

"Wonderful."

Stunners show off fire dance moves, SA doesn't even notice the man: “Hawu, poor guy”

In more dance trend news, Briefly News reported that an awesome video of two stunners showing off their dance moves has left the cyber community in awe. In the 43-second clip, a man and a woman can be seen dancing together in perfect sync at a convenience store.

Their moves are quite impressive the say the least. But, it seems it is the woman who really grabbed the netizen’s attention. The tweet was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool. Many users sarcastically commented on how they weren’t even aware there was a man in the video.

Check out some more funny reactions to the tweet below:

@MBBusakwe reacted:

“Funny how I didn’t notice the poor guy there.”

