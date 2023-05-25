A woman's recent showcase of her stylish Mr Price outfit has taken Mzansi by storm; the purple ensemble was a hit

With an exquisite sense of style and an eye for affordable clothing, the young hun has inspired fashion enthusiasts

Netizens praised her creativity, fashion sense and ability to pair her outfit so well together with all the items she got

Fashion influencer trends for rocking Mr Price's outfit. Images:@twin.tebo/TikTok.

In her fashion-forward display, this woman effortlessly flaunted her outfit sourced from Mr Price, a famous retail brand known for its trendy and affordable clothing options.

The woman proudly displays her Mr Price outfits

Fashion influencer @twin.tebo uploaded a TikTok video showcasing an all-purple ensemble from the clothing store. Her outfit is the perfect blend of comfort and fashion-forwardness. Through her Mr Price outfits, this fashion trailblazer has empowered others to experiment with their style and embrace fashion as a means of self-expression.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi goes wild for Mr Price's fashion

TikTok was abuzz with comments expressing admiration for her impeccable taste and the accessibility of Mr Price's fashion offerings. According to IOL, the clothing store footprint has increased by 103 new stores, with a total footprint of 2 670 across the country.

Many are praising her for demonstrating that fashion doesn't have to be expensive to be stylish and said:

@MahlatseKgatle said:

"Where did you get the pants?"

@Issa_Hlomzi commented:

"Beautiful combination."

@Bree said:

"Nice outfit. Where can I get the pants."

@tiegohlongwa commented:

"Beautiful, where can I get those pullover?"

@NomfundoZondi said:

"Never would I have thought that two would go well together."

@Mr Mayor commented:

"Can you be a fashion advisor, please?"

@Refilwe Lerato Mokoena said:

"I love this outfit."

@Zama@98 commented:

"Thanks; I've been looking for my birthday outfit."

@AliceWagaMoloko said:

"Plug your pullover."

