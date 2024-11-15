An 8-year-old girl had the most traumatic experience after a massive golden eagle tried to take her

The little one was playing on the field when the huge bird tried to pick her up, luckily adults were around to save her

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how shocked they were

A huge eagle tried to take away a kid. Images: @Ignacio Palacios, @Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A video of a huge golden eagle trying to take away a young girl has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned.

In a TikTok uploaded by @jentlejack73gh, a group of people are seen at a field having fun. However, their fun was cut short when a massive golden eagle tried to take an 8-year-old girl.

The young girl was enjoying herself, playing when the huge bird flew in her direction and attempted to fly with her. However, it didn't manage to do so because the little one was heavy and people who were at the field intervened.

Golden eagle tries to fly away with little girl

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned by the incident

The video gained over 10 million views, with many online users expressing their shock. See the comments below:

@Marsha DeBosschere commented:

"OMG. I have seen a golden eagle up close they are huge. hope both are well."

@TshidiMonyaki was hurt:

"Her cry is painful...I hope she heals from this trauma."

@Bezerk562 shared:

"Yoh this almost happened to me, one got loose in Bloem, apparently escaped from the local temporary shelter in bloem in the late 2000s, and so idk how it got to our neighbourhood..."

@Vuyo Helebes said:

'This is so sad! Mabayi xhele bayitye for lonto." (They must kill and eat it)

Girl steals hearts with dance to church song

In another story, Briefly News reported about an adorable toddler who danced to a church song.

A video of a cute baby girl dancing to a church song has made rounds on social media. In the TikTok video uploaded by @mabongimncube25, the bundle of joy is seen outside on a sunny day. A church song presumably from Zion church was playing in the background. The little one could not help but move to the rhythm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News