One woman in Mzansi took to social media to narrate her story of a terrifying encounter she experienced on the roadside.

A woman revealed how a taxi driver allegedly grabbed her on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @thabi_sile and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Woman shares terrifying ordeal, taxi driver tried to grab her

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @thabi_sile, revealed to her viewers that one taxi driver in Fourways tried to grab her as she left work. The young lady also showcased how the taxi looked in her video.

@thabi_sile explained the scary situation while taking to her TikTok caption by saying the following:

"This guy pulled over and wanted to give me a lift. I refused; he literally went out of the taxi and tried to grab me."

She also added that she ran to the other side of the road in an attempt to save her life. The clip caught many's attention and received loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is concerned about taxi passenger safety

Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's story and flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, and some were concerned about taxi passengers' safety.

Theo_M said:

"The same thing happened to me near the Jabulani police station. I screamed my lungs out."

Natalie smith201 shared:

"I'm glad you're okay...there are bad people on this earth."

Bodyandmindmagic expressed:

"Taxi drivers used to be the ones we could run to for help. we are literally really on our own now."

Theresia Classen

"Shame, dear lady. I'm so glad you could get away and are safe. I think an Angel gave you wings. I hope you are okay."

The Chosen One shared:

"I mostly see this taxi in Olieven. he's probably driving passengers from Oliven to Fourways."

Ashleigh Smith commented:

"Omg, I’m so happy you are safe."

Woman shares terrifying encounter with taxi drivers on TikTok, sparks online outcry

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman was in tears after sharing details of an unfortunate event that she experienced at the hands of a taxi driver and the man operating the taxi door.

Footage shared by @ntombezothile04 shows a young lady lying in bed crying. The woman revealed in her caption that a taxi driver nearly kidnapped her:

"Was almost kidnapped by a taxi driver and his conductor on my way back to res, but ngoMusa I was able to scream help."

