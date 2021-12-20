Social media users could not believe their eyes when a user posted several photos of a car involved in a crash

The pictures show a badly damaged white car on its side as well as an engine and a speedometer with over 200 kilometres on the clock

Social media users called for South Africans to drive safely as road accidents always increase over the December holiday period

Social media user @kulanicool posted photos of a car crash and tweeps have called on South Africans to obey the rules of the road. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps were left speechless and stunned after a social media user posted several photos of a horrific car crash.

@kulanicool posted several pictures of the car crash on Twitter with the captioned:

“Yoh.”

The three images show a speedometer, an engine and the white car lopsided in a ditch.

With the December festive season upon us South Africans called on road users to take every precaution when it comes to road safety.

unapologetic-African said:

“Drive safe ladies and gentlemen!! Speed kills.”

@Rasape said:

“SPEED KILLS!”

@NhlanhlaSompss said:

“I have all reasons to believe that speed. Looking at that speedometer.”

@ABMahlangu1 reacted:

“Speed kills.”

@Mshayieh said:

“Polo drivers are a problem.”

@Rolivhuwa cracked a joke about the memes being shared.

“That bike video in the comments???”

@GuguKaGugu said:

“Ooh well he asked for it, that speed.”

@Faneloua said:

“Then Zulus be like "uphume engena myocu"."

