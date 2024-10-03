“Yah Nhe”: Man Amazed by a Learner Sign on a Million Rand Car, Netizens Relate
- A young gentleman who was going about his business in Johannesburg was stunned by a car with a learner sticker
- The guy was taken aback by how a person learns to drive in a stunning vehicle that cost over a million rands
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and feeling the pressure of success
A young gentleman was amazed by a learner's sticker on a car that cost over a million.
The young gent was going about his business, driving in Sandton, Johannesburg when he saw a Land Rover Defender. The stunning car got his attention for obvious reasons - it's beautiful.
However, the lad couldn't help but notice the learner sticker on the back of the expensive car. He hilariously said people are living the life out there because he does not know anyone who would do driving lessons in an expensive car such as the Defender.
According to the Land Rover website, A Defender starts from around R1,639,600 upwards.
"Yah neh."
Gent stunned by a million rand car with a learner sticker
Netizens stunned by the video
The video gained over 60k views, with many online users saying the pressure has just increased, lol.
@FifiBaby said:
"Some parents install it cos they're teaching their kids with own cars..."
@ratiimolatjane6 wrote:
"The pressure increase or decrease?😭"
@Lediientle could not believe:
"A whole Defender ? No ways."
@FIBONACCI_THE_1st commented:
"Drizzle drizzle 🔥🔥🔥."
@kgotleleloselala said:
"I have a theory that people just put it there for vibes and clearly it’s working 👀."
@fngecj shared:
"Got a L on my Range Rover coz my daughter drives us back home when I pick her up from school, she's in grade 11🥰."
@LSG_kop was in disbelief:
"Imagine."
Young man takes off learner sticker
In another story, Briefly News reported about a new driver who urged people to be kind to new drivers.
A young man took to his TikTok account to urge motorists to be kind to new drivers on the road. In the video uploaded by @karabomahlatsi_, he can be seen taking off his Learner sticker from his car. He admitted that he was not fully ready to remove it but the bullying on the road was unbearable.
