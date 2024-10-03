Global site navigation

“May This Type of Wealth Locate Me”: Mzansi Stunned by Rich Learner Driving Golf Cart to School
People

“May This Type of Wealth Locate Me”: Mzansi Stunned by Rich Learner Driving Golf Cart to School

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A student hopped on her golf cart and casually placed her school bag at the back as she positioned herself to drive to school
  • Her mom filmed the cute moment as her daughter flawlessly reversed the cart and carefully drove off
  • Social media users were in awe of the family's level of wealth and shared their thoughts in the comments section 

You know a person is really wealthy when they casually drive a golf cart to school or work. 

Learner drives golf cart to school
Mzansi was in awe of a young lady who usually drove a golf cart to school. Image: @leemokoena121
Source: TikTok

A proud mother watched as her responsible daughter made use of their golf cart and drove it to school.

Mzansi stunned by rich learner driving golf cart

Seeing a wealthy black family in Mzansi is rare and exciting; it makes one want to stop and ask them for tips and tricks to make it to the top. The rest of Mzansi felt that way after a mom shared a stunning clip of her daughter.

The girl hopped on her golf cart, placed her pink bag at the back, and made her way out of her home, carefully rolling her wheels. Her mom was in awe of the moment and posted the video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was in awe of rich girl driving golf cart

Social media users were in awe of a young lady driving a golf cart to school:

@Terenity. is familiar with wealthy students:

"I've seen kids in this estate driving to school in their golf carts & casually parking their golf carts like it's a thing. I was shook because how does a school have a golf cart parking? Goals!"

@Estelle Bresendale shared:

"My son just watched this and then looked at me. I was too scared to make eye contact."

@tashnika felt gutted:

"You basically called me poor in 5 different languages."

@Ndamo realised:

"Indeed, I wasn't planned."

@Believer🇿🇦 wished for such a life:

"May this type of wealth locate me."

@shibu'm 🌟 shared their wish:

"I want my kids to live this kind of life."

@Brutus Buthelezi highlighted:

"The second hand of this thing costs over R160 000."

Students share what parents do for living

Briefly News also reported two young ladies went around their school to ask their mates what their parents did for a living, and the answers amazed Mzansi. The first thing South Africans noticed is that all of the students experienced the luxury of growing up with both parents in their home.

Social media users were inspired to work harder so that their children could too brag about their parents' occupation.

Source: Briefly News

