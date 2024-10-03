A student hopped on her golf cart and casually placed her school bag at the back as she positioned herself to drive to school

Her mom filmed the cute moment as her daughter flawlessly reversed the cart and carefully drove off

Social media users were in awe of the family's level of wealth and shared their thoughts in the comments section

You know a person is really wealthy when they casually drive a golf cart to school or work.

Mzansi was in awe of a young lady who usually drove a golf cart to school. Image: @leemokoena121

Source: TikTok

A proud mother watched as her responsible daughter made use of their golf cart and drove it to school.

Mzansi stunned by rich learner driving golf cart

Seeing a wealthy black family in Mzansi is rare and exciting; it makes one want to stop and ask them for tips and tricks to make it to the top. The rest of Mzansi felt that way after a mom shared a stunning clip of her daughter.

The girl hopped on her golf cart, placed her pink bag at the back, and made her way out of her home, carefully rolling her wheels. Her mom was in awe of the moment and posted the video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was in awe of rich girl driving golf cart

Social media users were in awe of a young lady driving a golf cart to school:

@Terenity. is familiar with wealthy students:

"I've seen kids in this estate driving to school in their golf carts & casually parking their golf carts like it's a thing. I was shook because how does a school have a golf cart parking? Goals!"

@Estelle Bresendale shared:

"My son just watched this and then looked at me. I was too scared to make eye contact."

@tashnika felt gutted:

"You basically called me poor in 5 different languages."

@Ndamo realised:

"Indeed, I wasn't planned."

@Believer🇿🇦 wished for such a life:

"May this type of wealth locate me."

@shibu'm 🌟 shared their wish:

"I want my kids to live this kind of life."

@Brutus Buthelezi highlighted:

"The second hand of this thing costs over R160 000."

Students share what parents do for living

