Student at a private school in Sandton shared on TikTok what their wealthy parents do for a living

While some shared their parents are lawyers and doctors, others noted their fathers worked as sports professionals

The professions wowed social media users, who added humour in the comment section

A few kids at a private school shared what their moms and dads do for work. Images: @centennial.schools

In a world filled with opportunities, the possibilities for success are endless. A few children at a local private school eagerly shared what their parents do (or don't do) for a living, offering Mzansi a glimpse into the various careers that contribute to their family's wealth.

Professions providing prosperous paychecks

The Sandton-based institution Centennial Schools took to its TikTok account (@centennial.schools), where one of their students asked other learners what their parents do for a living.

With annual school fees reaching six figures, it was no surprise to hear what children's parents did to put food on their family's table.

While one boy shared that his mother is an industrial psychologist, another stated that his parents are lawyers. The interviewer approached two girls who shared that investment bankers and a politician are what their moms and dads called their jobs.

Another boy also shared:

"My dad is a doctor, and my mom normally stays home."

As if that were not enough, one student noted that his father is a professional footballer playing for Chelsea, while another shared that his parent is a professional cricketer.

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to posh jobs

Mzansi social media users could not help but add humour to the comment section when sharing fictional professions and jobs their parents possibly do.

@eneldablog laughed and told the public:

"My dad is a trucker, and my mom is my dad’s manager."

@kgomotsotalks wrote in the comments:

"I'm waiting for the kasi edition."

@aviwejodwana humorously added:

"I just looked at my mother and sighed."

@ofentsenakedigreen told themselves:

"Let me stay in school. I can't embarrass my kids."

@free_spirit_xox shared with the online community:

"I want my child to flex like this. That’s why I am in law."

@ju1ys_v3ry_0wn shared what their parent does:

"My mom sells magwinyas at the robot."

@alien.monic, who said they were a gardener, added:

"My son knows that I am a landscape architect."

Jokes aside, @jen49147 noted:

"Kids should be proud of their parents, regardless of the jobs. Some parents make it happen on much lower salaries and titles."

