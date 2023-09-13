A video of a tech-savvy and modernised private school in Johannesburg has gone viral, leaving many South Africans in disbelief

The modern school boasts a chill zone, a creative hub, a fitness centre, and tech-inspired learning hubs

SA netizens were shocked and amused by the school's posh facilities, with some comparing their own schooling days to the modern institution

A now-video of a tech-savvy and modernised private school situated in Johannesburg has gone viral on social media, leaving many South Africans awestruck.

A video tour around Centennial Schools had SA netizens in awe. Image: @centennial.schools/TikTok

Private schools typically have more resources than public schools. This can include things like better facilities, more experienced teachers, and a wider range of extracurricular activities.

This can be said for Centennial Schools, an educational facility based in Sandton which aims to address the needs of modern school students in a high-tech era of education.

A TikTok video shared by the school shows a young girl taking a tour around the institution as she shows the various learning hubs with modern furniture and tech equipment and facilities available.

The tuck shop area looks like a café, there is a chill zone, a creative hub, a fitness centre, and a cool principal who gives the students high fives. Lol, these kids are living the life.

Watch the video below:

South Africans taken aback by the posh private school

Many netizens flooded the post with comments expressing shock and disbelief that such a school existed in South Africa. Others humorously compared their schooling days to the modern institution.

MNDM_PAPI replied:

"This school is in Woolies neh."

lez_ego wrote:

"Such a cool school in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Annual fees from R96k to R108k depending on the child’s grade. It’s a dream school ."

Middleton_lals21 said:

"YOU GUYS HAVE GAME ROOMS??? our fidget spinners got taken away ."

Iman commented:

"I went to school in the wrong South Africa."

theguyfrompe responded:

"Principal was like thank you for my new Ferrari ✋️."

L⅃ wrote:

"Haha school fees are like 12k a month."

Lola️‍ said:

"Hebana guys these kids are living the American dream✋."

Bibs ♡ wrote:

"Not me running to the comments to see if I'm the only one who thought there was only one South Africa.. and this school don't exsist in mine."

Mzansi gasps at tuition fees of top 5 private schools in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported that while the public education system worries Mzansi, some phenomenal private schools in South Africa offer education that most have never even dreamed possible.

However, these schools are only for the family of the elite, as their monthly fees start at R27k.

A huge gap in class still exists in SA, and a video showing the top five private schools in the country reminded people of this. TikTok user @chadabrahams96 shared a video showing the top five private schools in SA. The clip revealed these schools' fees - the cheapest started at R27k per month. Wild!

