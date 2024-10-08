A TikTok user whose content revolves around únleashing hacks to save money or make life easy failed to impress with her grandmother's trick

The lady took a video of every step of the trick, which did not land on social media users's hearts

Social media users felt the hack was unhygienic and commented on the sleepers they saw inside the lady's freezer

After sharing her granny's food hack, a lady left social media users with many unanswered questions. Image @katesi_tik

Source: TikTok

A lady known to create hacks on social media got many people sharing that eating at everyone's house was not a good idea after sharing her gogo's easy butter trick.

After being shared under the lady's handle @katesi_tik, the video received 424K views, 2.8K likes, and 500 comments.

The lady shows off her butter hack

In the video, the lady starts by removing the deodorant from the Speed Stick container and tossing it aside. She then cleans the container with water and soap before spreading melted butter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After putting it in the freezer for some time, she removes it and spreads it on her bread.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share different views

After watching the clip, the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some thought the hack was a great plan, while others were not impressed.

User @B shared:

"Even your grandma's confused about what you're doing."

User @Jessica Chastain noted:

"I feel like no matter how good this was washed I would still taste deo."

User @Emsie criticised:

"No, no, no, butter once you melt it never tastes the same."

User @Joao-Lucy Pavao cautioned:

"The plastic deodorant container is not food grade plastic, not safe!"

User @vivi♈️commented:

"It's easier to order the butter container on amazon😅😭."

User @🪻🌾Denver Lynn🌵 said:

"You may have just invented something, perfect hack for camping but I would buy new "empty" stick canisters."

SA gent shares a lawn-mowing trick

In another Briefly News article, a local gent used a grinder to demonstrate a lawn-mowing trick that many people didn't know.

The gent was hailed for his creativity as social media users expressed themselves in the comment section in amusement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News