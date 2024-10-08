A young woman shared a video of herself on TikTok using a kettle to cook liver and pap for her meal

A young woman cooked pap and liver in her kettle. Images: @s.a.n.d.y_chel

Source: Instagram

Innovation can often be the fastest ticket to success, providing possibilities at an impressive pace. In a surprising twist, a young woman cooked liver and pap in her kettle, raising many eyebrows.

No time for a pot

A woman named Sandy took to her TikTok account (@sandrajelagat) to show people how she used her kettle to cook food.

In the video, Sandy placed chopped liver into the kitchen appliance. While waiting for the meat to cook, she diced vegetables, which she fried in her snackwich machine.

Next, she added the ingredients for her pap into the kettle, stirring the mixture with a wooden spoon.

The clip concluded with Sandy showing the delicious-looking results and eating the meal she unconventionally prepared.

Watch the video below:

Cooking method weirds out the internet

With the video receiving over a million views, many rushed to the comment section to question the woman's unique cooking method.

@saintlily2.0 told the online community:

"Remind me never to accept tea or coffee in anyone's house."

@tshique0 jokingly shared:

"That kettle has lasted more than our relationships combined."

@k.aylee_x had a question for Sandy:

"Where are the pots, my sister?"

A curious @manuegwese wondered in the comments:

"How do you cook using the kettle? I mean, doesn’t it automatically turn off soon after the water boils?"

@zacaronline said to app users:

"Imagine asking for tea, and it tastes like seven colours."

@maloza78 advised the young woman:

"A two-plate stove is still less than R200 in 2024."

@untamedgal pleaded with Sandy:

"I will buy you the pots. Please stop."

Woman cooks meat pie in kettle and snackwich machine

Last year, Briefly News also reported that Sandy cooked a tasty meat pie at res using a toasted sandwich machine and a kettle.

Local online users couldn't believe the meal's outcome and looked forward to more videos showing cooking hacks.

Source: Briefly News