A clever TikTok hack is making waves on social media, showing an easy way to dry sneakers faster.

SA woman shares shoe-drying trick

The woman @allthingshomewithmercy behind the video has left people intrigued. The woman is seen demonstrating how she uses a shopping bag to hang her wet sneakers on the washing line.

She claims that this trick, which she has been using for years, speeds up the drying process. Within a day of posting, her video racked up over half a million views, likes and comments.

TikTok divided over shoe-drying hack

TikTok users were quick to voice their opinions. Many were grateful for the simple trick and mentioned that they would try it the next time they washed their shoes.

However, not everyone was sold on the idea. Some viewers raised concerns about potential downsides, specifically that the plastic bag could transfer dye to the shoes, and possibly stain them.

@EldrichSwartz pointed out:

"Until the dye from the bag stains your shoes. 😬😏"

@Joy-Joy said:

"Yey! 👌 We learn every day. 👌😂"

@keto joked:

"With price we pay for plastics someone going to take the plastic. 😂"

@user9281960033134 commented:

"Wow. 👋 I never thought of that, will try it.👌"

@Mhlanga_Omuhle shared:

"The best thing to happen to my sneakers. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@greamevanwyk highlighted:

"Checkers bags are quality."

@twinn494 wrote:

"I'm definitely gonna try this. 👏👏"

@Michelle_munsamy suggested:

"Try putting shoes inside a pillow case, then put it in the washing machine. A lot easier. 🙂🙂"

