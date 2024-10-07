A South African woman received the shock of her life when she found an open condom package at her boyfriend's place

The lady in distress picked up the package and filmed it to ask her TikTok followers what it was

Social media users claimed it to be a part of a noodle packaging and laughed about it in the comments section

The hun could not believe her eyes when she found the open package and tricked her brain into thinking it was part of something else.

Mzansi reacted to a clueless lady who found an open condom at her man's place. Image: @maboangmalokaiii

Source: TikTok

She asked her followers to help identify which brand and flavour resembled the sample in her hand.

Lady finds open condom package

Women have accepted that men are not monogamous beings and allowed them to openly and secretly express their preferences by forming polygamous relationships. Some ladies have settled for cheating partners for peace's sake.

A woman on TikTok found an open condom package at her boyfriend's house and tricked her brain into believing it was a noodle package. She convinced herself otherwise to keep her sanity intact.

She captioned her clip:

"Guys, is there a noodle brand with blue and white packaging?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's finding open condom package

Social media users shied away from telling the lady what she had discovered:

@Sindiswa. said:

"That's salt and vinegar; trust me!"

@Kageyama's gf😼commented:

"Is this not part of a Burger King mayonnaise sachet?"

@nodiddy♧ commented:

"Yes, it depends on your CHOICE and TRUST."

@sweet_lemon shared:

"You have to choose to TRUST him. It's your CHOICE."

@AintOnIt.hopped on the clueless ride:

"The new cheese and vinegar are your CHOICE to TRUST me to the MAX."

@Señor Pur3🥃sent a cryptic message:

"TRUST me its noodles."

@. played around with condom brands to get the message across:

"It's your CHOICE to TRUST him sisi."

@TruckLifeSA🫣 shared a pun:

"And they literally take two minutes to finish."

