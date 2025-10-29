A former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has decided to join Amakhosi's city rivals years after leaving the Glamour Boys

The South African midfielder rose through the Glamour Boys' academy ranks and was sent on loan on numerous occasions before leaving four years ago

The player's move to the Sea Robbers gathered several reactions from South African football lovers on social media

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ayanda Rorwana has completed a move to Orlando Pirates years after leaving the Glamour Boys academy setup.

Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder on a free transfer. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The South African midfielder came through the ranks of the Amakhosi academy, playing for different age groups, Kaizer Chiefs DDC team and Njabulo Blom, among others.

The midfielder spent loan spells at Swallows FC and Pretoria Callies before parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in 2021.

During the 2022/23 season, Rorwana joined La Masia while they were competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, but the club was later relegated to the ABC Motsepe League.

The Glamour Boys and the Buccaneers are two city rivals in the Premier Soccer League, but still exchange players or sign each other's former stars.

In the summer, Kaizer Chiefs signed two former Orlando Pirates players, Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, on free transfers after their contracts ended with the Sea Robbers.

Pirates sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

According to reports, Rorwana has joined Orlando Pirates and will be playing for the Sea Robbers' feeder team that currently plays in the ABC Motsepe League.

The Buccaneers’ B team was previously known as Pele Pele FC, before their name was changed to the Pirates B team.

The 27-year-old is determined to revive his career and make a lasting impression with the Orlando Pirates feeder team, with the opportunity to be promoted to the first team.

Here is what social media users are saying about Rorwana opting for a move to Orlando Pirates years after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

Ayanda Rorwana joins Orlando Pirates years after leaving Kaizer Chiefs academy. Photo: @FootballStage

Source: Twitter

Violet Kediemetse said:

"Come n became a staaar at Pirates,"

BoipeloLegend wrote:

"Since no one will say it, Arthur Zwane betrayed us Here. Ntja ya window."

Naphtally Phasha shared:

"My boy😭... 🙌🏾🙌🏾. KC is still playing with outdated DM when Sister Vero is still out there?💔."

Terror_Tee reacted:

"My boy Vero is back😎 "20-20". The window breaker."

Thapelo TheArtist commented:

"“When the time is right , I The Lord Will Make it Happen “, football is back.🥹❤️"

Kenny Motshumi responded:

"Never give up my boy keep fighting I was rejected many times at de end I succeeded good attitude yaya."

Sikhumbuzo Drogba Nkosi implied:

"X20 what a player very strong on the ball and has a huge confidence on him."

Samuel Sekoboane added:

"You are welcome, go and flourish."

