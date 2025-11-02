It is no longer news that South Africa would be among the countries representing Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana secured a place in the competition after qualifying ahead of Nigeria, Benin Republic and others in the CAF qualification phase.

The Mzansi men's national team faced some issues during the qualifiers, but still managed to book a place in the main event next year.

Football Analyst Kingsley Akpan has outlined how clubs in the South African league would benefit from Bafana Bafana's qualification for the competition.

