Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared the secrets behind his team's solid defensive record in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Moroccan tactician joined the Soweto giants from Marumo Gallants in the summer and started on a bad note, but as the season went on, the team got accustomed to his tactics, which led to positive results.

They won the MTN8 under Ouaddou's management, presently in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup, but missed out on qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stage after losing to Saint Eloi Lupopo in the preliminary phase.

Ouaddou on Pirates defensive record

After the game against Chippa United in which they won 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium, Ouaddou was asked about his team’s solid defensive record, which he attributed to fantastic team spirit. He emphasised the importance of having a clear game model for defensive play, explaining that players need to understand how he wants them to defend. Ouaddou said that defending is not just the responsibility of two or three players, or even the back four; for him, it is an art that requires knowing where, when, and how to recover the ball.

He added that as long as all his players—whether 11 or 20—can respond in the same way at the same moment, it shows they understand exactly what he wants. This shared understanding, he said, is why his team is strong defensively. Ouaddou also highlighted that everyone in the team works hard within their defensive structure, and if even one or two players falter, it can become difficult. He praised his squad for their bravery and fantastic team spirit from the start of the season, which makes it very difficult for opponents to score against them.

Ouaddou will be hoping his team keeps another clean sheet when they face Durban City in a Betway Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Source: Briefly News