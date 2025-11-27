Collins Mbesuma has pointed out the reason Orlando Pirates were eliminated from the CAF Champions League this season

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Collins Mbesuma has explained the reason for Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League exit this season.

Collins Mbesuma and David Booysen during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto giants were knocked out of the competition by Saint Eloi Lupopo after the Congolese side won the first leg of the tie at home. The Buccaneers mounted a comeback in the second leg but lost on penalties.

Mbesuma explains reason for Pirates' CAFCL exit

Mbesuma, who played for both Pirates and Chiefs, criticised the Buccaneers' coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, for his tactics in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

The retired striker told SoccerBeat that he did not understand what the coach was trying to achieve when the game went to penalties against Lupopo. He added that he expected strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa to start, noting that in the Champions League, teams need a forward capable of handling aerial balls and linking up play.

Mbesuma argued that Pirates should have started the second leg with either Makgopa or Mabasa up front. Instead, the team relied on Yanela Mbuthuma, who came on in the second half and scored. “If Pirates were clever, they would have won that game in the first half,” he said, explaining that Lupopo’s narrow defending forced Pirates to play on the wings, but they failed to cross the ball effectively due to the absence of a target man.

Orlando Pirates were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing to Saint Eloi Lupopo. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The former Chiefs star emphasised that, in African competitions, crosses are essential. “Everyone wanted to penetrate, but Lupopo were defending in their box; you can’t play a passing game,” he said.

Despite their elimination from the Champions League, Pirates can still focus on the Betway Premiership, having already won the MTN8 trophy in September.

While some social media users agreed with the former Chiefs striker's opinion, there are loads of others who disagree with him.

Das Dalinger said:

"Pirates fans don't talk about the CAF exit, we moved on, but people are reminding us every week cos, and we are happy the team is doing well, it's not our first exit, most, and we accept loss as always and celebrate victory as always 😄."

Lucky Nkosi wrote:

"He must advise his team to show that he is a great thinker."

Sontaga Marobela shared:

"We moved on, we are now focusing on the Carling black label cup final in the league and the Nedbank as well, we are looking forward to collecting all the PSL trophies this season."

John Mokoena commented:

"Mbesuma must shut his mouth, he doesn't know about the Champions League. Jerry Skhosana have a right to talk because he put the star in the Pirates jersey."

Abie Masoga reacted:

"Ok, we were not, and you're in so just concentrate there, we are concentrating in our Zamalek, and you're on the road driving to CAF, but you're busy snatching on the other side of the road, why can't you see that the car will be out of the road?"

Lebza Molebatsi added:

"That's true... Mbesuma, he's right 100% Pirates its winning the games because of the quality players they have."

