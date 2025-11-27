Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his most painful career moment ahead of facing the Brazilians in the CAF Champions League this season.

Mokwena revealed that the most painful moment of his career was when Orlando Pirates decided to replace him with Josef Zinnbauer. He explained on the African Five-a-side podcast with Maher Mezahi that, despite being the head coach, Pirates chose a more experienced coach after just 13 games.

Mokwena said it was probably the most painful moment in his career to step down from Pirates, even though the chairman, Dr. Khoza, insisted he stay. He admitted that the events at the time hurt him deeply and that, during that period, all he could focus on was being on the pitch and rediscovering his love for football. Although he had the option to join Black Leopards, it was not possible. Later, he got an opportunity to coach Chippa United, not because of the club itself but as a chance to reconnect with football and coaching. Mokwena added that the conditions at Chippa were entirely different, and he was eventually fortunate enough to return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite the pain, Mokwena expressed immense gratitude to both Pirates and Sundowns for giving him the chance to coach at a relatively young age. He acknowledged that his career today would not have been possible without his time at these clubs. He said leaving both clubs was deeply painful because of the love, devotion, and respect he felt, which cannot be measured by money. Mokwena hoped that Dr. Khoza, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and their families understood his appreciation, and he asked for forgiveness for any mistakes he may have made. He reflected that, over time, he hopes to find the space for forgiveness and move on, while fundamentally remaining grateful to them.

On Friday, Mokwena will face his former side, Sundowns, when MC Alger hosts the Betway Premiership champions in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly News