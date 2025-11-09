Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come out to explain how disappointed the Sea Robbers were after being knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stage.

The Premier Soccer League giants were tipped as one of the favourites teams to light up the continent football competition this season after finishing amongst the semi-finalist the last campaign.

The Sea Robbers crashed out of the competition in the second preliminary round as they lost their two-legged clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo side Saint Eloi Lupopo. The Bucs lost the first leg 3-0 in DR Congo, and produced a perfect comeback in the second leg but lost on penalties.

Ouaddou disappointed with CAFCL early exit

Ouaddou admitted that the team cannot hide their disappointment, as qualifying for the CAF Champions League was one of their main objectives this season.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach said that the competition is very important for the club and, while missing out was difficult, the focus now is on the league and other tournaments.

He also mentioned that the players and staff will continue giving their all to achieve their remaining targets, but acknowledged that the disappointment over the Champions League remains.

The Soweto giants are still much in a good place this season in terms of finishing well. They've already won the MTN8 title and are in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after beating Richards Bay in the semi-finals.

Source: Briefly News