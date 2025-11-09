Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reacted to the Soweto giants' hard-fought win over Richards Bays in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The Sea Robbers are now in the final of the competition courtesy of a lone strike from summer signing Tshepang Moremi in the first half at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Buccaneers are now on the verge of clinching another cup title this season after clinching the MTN8 cup earlier this campaign.

Pirates have put behind their elimination from the CAF Champions League as they continue impress in domestic competitions.

Ouaddou hails Pirates, speaks to fans

Ouaddou expressed pride in his team’s performance, acknowledging that Richards Bay had been a tough opponent. He ended Pirates' six-year run of not reaching the final of the Carling Knockout Cup. The last time the Sea Robbers played in the League Cup final was in the 2018-19 season.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach said that his players showed bravery and determination, emphasising that cup matches require hard work and strong team spirit.

He also praised the fans in Durban for their warm and enthusiastic support, adding that their hospitality made the occasion even more special. Ultimately, he was pleased that his side had progressed to the final.

They now await confirmation of their opponents in the final, with the second semi-final between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants scheduled for Sunday, November 9, at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Source: Briefly News