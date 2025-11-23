Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has shared his list of the top five greatest South African footballers of all time.

Khumalo was recently inducted into the South African Hall of Fame alongside other national icons, in recognition of his achievements with the national team, including winning the 1996 AFCON and helping South Africa qualify for two FIFA World Cups.

When asked if he considers himself the country’s greatest-ever player, Khumalo admitted that he “unfortunately” doesn’t recall much of what he did on the field and added that he has never been one to boast about his accomplishments.

However, he made it a point to impress fans, ensuring that whenever he faced them, they would be amazed by his dribbling skills.

When asked to name his five greatest South African footballers of all time, Khumalo selected the late Ace Ntsoelengoe, Jomo Sono, Lucas Radebe, Phil Masinga, and Shoes Moshoeu.

When questioned why he did not include himself, he said he would leave that judgment to the fans, admitting that someone else would have to decide where the name Doctor Khumalo fits among the greats.

Source: Briefly News