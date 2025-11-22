Miguel Cardoso has opened up about summer signings Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho as direct replacements for Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who left Mamelodi Sundowns in the summer.

The South American forward left the Brazilians after his top notch performance last season, which earned him the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season, and also the highest goalscorer award.

Cardoso explained that he prefers not to single out individual performances, noting that while Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho are not expected to replace Lucas Ribeiro directly, they can still add important quality to the squad. He stressed that coaches rely heavily on quality, and when it is available, the job becomes easier. This season, however, Sundowns have faced challenges—not because of a lack of players, but due to several traumatic injuries.

He added that it is encouraging to see other players raising their levels to meet the high demands and expectations placed on the team. According to Cardoso, the most important thing is that the dressing room understands the need to stay focused from the first whistle to the last.

He highlighted that intensity and persistence are essential, and when the team fails to apply those elements correctly, they become vulnerable, as seen when they nearly conceded due to poor pressing. Cardoso emphasised that complacency has no place in the Champions League, and revealed that those issues were addressed at halftime.

He was pleased with the team’s response in the second half, describing the performance as impressive and even calling it a “beautiful game.”

Sundowns will now shift their focus to their next CAF Champions League match, where they will travel to face MC Alger, led by their former head coach Rulani Mokwena.

Source: Briefly News