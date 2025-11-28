The Springboks have made eight changes to their team for the Cardiff match against Wales on 29 November 2025

Rassie Erasmus has chosen a side that remains physically imposing, with a 7-1 split on the bench

Wales will be without several key players due to injuries and club commitments

Briefly News spoke exclusively with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena to get his take on how the match could unfold

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Springboks will take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 29 November 2025, with head coach Rassie Erasmus deploying a powerful side despite several key absences due to club commitments.

Falling outside World Rugby’s international window, the match will see South Africa field a physically imposing team packed with size and experience.

Rassie Erasmus during the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 4, 2025, in London, England. Image: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus has made eight changes from the team that defeated Ireland, but Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie remain in the back three. Moodie shifts to the left wing in Cheslin Kolbe’s absence, with Ethan Hooker filling on the right wing. Damian de Allende moves to 13 alongside hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg control the play at fly-half.

Up front, only Ruan Nortje retains his spot in the front five. He is joined by Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, and Gerhard Steenekamp in an all-Bulls front row. Jasper Wiese, Siya Kolisi, and Franco Mostert complete the back row.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rassie Erasmus chooses a 7-1 bench split

Erasmus has opted for a 7-1 bench split, including Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, and Kwagga Smith, with Cobus Reinach as the sole backline replacement.

Erasmus said that the bench selection was a combination of player availability and the strong performance of the forwards throughout the year.

He added that the group had trained together for nearly five weeks and that several combinations were fully settled, praising provincial unions and clubs for releasing players. He also highlighted the depth being developed with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Jasper Wiese, left, and Eben Etzebeth during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Wales face a tough test against the World champions

Briefly News spoke to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who believes South Africa’s physicality will be decisive.

“Even with some big guns missing, the Springboks’ pack is enormous,” he said.

''Wales are heavily depleted, losing stars such as Louis Reece-Zammit and Tomos Williams, and their bench lacks experience. It’s going to be a very tough afternoon for the Dragons.”

Mokoena highlighted the Springboks’ strong November form, with wins over Japan, France, Italy, and Ireland.

“They’ve had a fantastic run, and disciplinary hiccups aside, this Cardiff match gives them the chance to finish their tour on a high note.”

Wales will also be missing Tom Rodgers through injury, though Aaron Wainwright returns. Mokoena predicts the Springboks will dominate scrums and lineouts, with bench players likely to make a significant impact in the second half.

Kick-off for Springboks vs Wales is at 17:10 on Saturday, 29 November 2025, on SuperSport Rugby, with live streaming available on DStv.

Rassie overlooked for World Rugby Coach of the Year

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby fans have expressed surprise and disappointment after Rassie Erasmus, widely regarded as the most successful Springboks coach, was once again passed over for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award.

This year, the accolade went to John Mitchell, the coach of the England women’s team, following their triumph at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News