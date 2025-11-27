Rassie Erasmus, despite leading the Springboks to dominance, was overlooked for the 2025 World Rugby Coach of the Year award

Experts suggest global rugby perceptions of South Africa have shifted since Erasmus’s last recognition in 2019

A former player praised Erasmus for transforming team culture and building a world-class Springbok squad

South African rugby fans have expressed surprise and disappointment after Rassie Erasmus, widely regarded as the most successful Springboks coach, was once again passed over for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award.

This year, the accolade went to John Mitchell, the coach of the England women’s team, following their triumph at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on November 08, 2025, in Paris, France. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Sports editor Mike Greenaway told 947’s Robert Marawa that the global rugby community’s perception of the Springboks has shifted since Erasmus’s previous recognition in 2019.

Greenaway noted that during New Zealand’s golden era from 2006 to 2017, New Zealand coaches dominated the award, winning 12 times in 15 years, and questioned why South Africa has not received similar acknowledgement despite its achievements.

Malcolm Marx scores the team's second try during the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Springbok success and continued recognition questions

Former Junior Bok player Thando Manana highlighted Erasmus’s impact on the team, saying he has transformed South African rugby from a struggling side into a dominant force. Manana emphasised that Erasmus has established a strong team culture, which was previously lacking, and praised the Springboks’ performance on the field as a testament to his coaching.

Manana also expressed concern over the way Malcolm Marx received the World Rugby Player of the Year award, describing the decision to present it in the team change room as inappropriate. He suggested that the ceremony should have maintained traditional respect and celebration, rather than being tied to a specific game.

Watch the video below:

Despite the snub, South Africa continues to dominate the international stage, with six Springbok players included in World Rugby’s 2025 Dream Team and consistently strong performances following their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory.

In March 2025, he was named the South African Rugby Union coach of the year. In August 2025, he received the Ministerial Excellence Award at the South African Sports Awards.

Erasmus’s leadership has been pivotal in South Africa’s success, guiding the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023. He also led the team to a second consecutive Rugby Championship in 2025.

Away from the spotlight of trophies and awards, attention is turning to Erasmus’s long-term future. His current deal with SA Rugby runs until the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, but Rapport has reported that negotiations are already underway about a possible extension.

The same report suggests that at least two overseas clubs are closely monitoring his situation and could attempt to lure the 52-year-old coach abroad.

