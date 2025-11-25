The Springboks had more reason to celebrate a few days after defeating Ireland in Dublin as six South African players were included in the World Rugby Men’s Dream Team.

Malcolm Marx, who was crowned World Rugby Player of the Year, leads the list alongside five other South African rugby players.

The Springboks are still undefeated on their European tour, with victories over Japan, France, Italy, and this weekend’s win in Dublin. They are set to close out the season as the world’s top-ranked side and reigning champions of the Rugby Championship.

Springboks Stars Dominate 2025 World Rugby Team

Following an outstanding 2025 campaign, the Springboks dominate the selections for World Rugby’s Team of the Year, with six players coming from the reigning world champions.

South African Rugby President Mark Alexander congratulated the players for what he described as a stunning year. He extended heartfelt praise to Malcolm, Pieter-Steph, Ox, Thomas, Sacha, and Cheslin on behalf of SA Rugby and the entire country for being selected in the Dream Team. According to Alexander, each of them performed exceptionally well throughout the season and fully deserved the recognition.

He added that being named in the Dream Team is a significant accomplishment, as it includes the best players in the world, and having six Springboks chosen reflects the high calibre of South African rugby talent.

Alexander noted that Malcolm’s triumph was particularly special, as he became the second South African in a row to claim the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year title, following nominations that included Pieter-Steph and Ox.

He further praised Ethan Hooker’s recognition as a finalist for the World Rugby Breakthrough Men’s 15s Player of the Year, adding that SA Rugby is immensely proud of him and the entire Springbok team.

He emphasised that the Springboks represent what can be achieved as a nation when everyone works together, describing the team as a brotherhood. Alexander also paid tribute to coach Rassie Erasmus, along with his coaching and management staff, for continually ensuring that the players present the best version of themselves both on and off the field.

