Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze praised midfielder Lebohang Maboe for his display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Maboe, who came through the Chiefs’ youth system, rejoined the first team at the start of the season following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. The 31-year-old had featured in just two matches prior to the club’s second Group D encounter.

He was in the starting lineup against the former Confed Cup titleholders, anchoring the midfield with Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa and remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Kaze rated Maboe’s performance highly, saying that he helps elevate the technical quality of the team. He added that the whole team played very well and supported each other throughout the game.

Kaze praised Maboe’s technical abilities, describing him as a player who drives the team forward and can find teammates even in very tight spaces. He concluded that Maboe had a very good game and is the kind of player who lifts the performance of others and enhances the overall technical level of the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News