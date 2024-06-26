Thandiswa Mazwai is excited to share a stage with Janet Jackson at the DStv Delicious Fest

The singer is one of the headliners for the show and urged her followers to grab some tickets while they still can

Fans are excited to watch King Tha live and are already hustling to get their tickets

Thandiswa Mazwai is excited to share a stage with Janet Jackson at the DStv Delicious Fest. Images: thandiswamazwai, janetjackson

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai couldn't hide her excitement after discovering she would be sharing a stage with Janet Jackson at the DStv Delicious Fest.

Thandiswa Mazwai reacts to DStv Delicious Fest

As fans begin the countdown to the highly-anticipated DStv Delicious Fest, Thandiswa Mazwai is among many who went nuts after seeing who would be performing at the event.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, King Tha was stoked to share a stage with Janet Jackson as co-headliner.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thandiswa urged fans to get their tickets, and after the release of her new album, Sankofa, the singer suggested that her performance was not one to miss as she'll also be marking the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Zabalaza:

Mzansi shares Thandiswa Mazwai's excitement

Fans are as excited as Thandiswa, perhaps even more, because they'll finally get to watch the Bongo Maffin star do her thing on stage:

pjay005 was excited:

"I'm happy because I'll get to watch you for the third time within the space of a few months. Yho, I'm eating nicely."

nomsaSkhanyile said:

"We are literally going for you! You are our Saturday headliner, and then there's Janet."

The_CitizenZA showed love to Thandiswa:

"What an honour for Janet to share a stage with you."

nuehya posted:

"You're the only person that can give me FOMO."

LungeloKM wrote:

"King Tha is where she belongs, among international music royalty!"

Mlindo The Vocalist sings to his mom

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mlindo The Vocalist singing to his mother at his show.

Fans were moved to tears by the heartwarming gesture and blessed Mlindo for showing love to his mom:

sanehntshangase7 said:

"This was such a beautiful moment to witness. May God bless you, man."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News