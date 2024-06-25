DJ Stokie had a traditional Zulu ceremony for his twin sons, Siyabonga and Sibusiso Mbatha

The Amapiano heavyweight posted a few pictures from the ceremony, as well as one with his wife

The couple have three children: an older daughter and their twins, who they welcomed in 2023

It was a family affair recently at the Mbathas. One of Mzansi's biggest Amapiano music producers, DJ Stokie, real name Setoki Mbatha, held a traditional ceremony for his twins and his entire family was dressed in traditional Zulu attires.

DJ Stokie and his wife and two sons looked beautiful in their traditional Zulu attires for their Umbeleko. Image: @djstokiesa

Stokie and family celebrate twin's milestone

DJ Stokie marked the epic milestone of his twin sons, Siyabonga and Sibusiso Mbatha, with a traditional Zulu ceremony called Imbeleko.

The Ipiano eSoweto hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from the ceremony. He and his gorgeous wife, Phumla Pretty Mbatha, posed for the camera, and they all looked beautiful in their Zulu clothing. The star expressed gratitude with his caption, which read:

"I just be thanking GOD everyday. Imbeleko ka Siyabonga no Sibusiso."

Mzansi gushes over Stokie and his family

Although this is not unusual, Stokie rarely posts pictures of him and his family. Stokie and his wife have three children. They have a firstborn daughter who is four years old and twin sons who were born in 2023.

Netizens gushed over Stokie and his small family.

abdul_stylists joked:

"They are the next Major League of 2045."

vuyo_nkosi_smith stated:

"The next Major League."

ngqulungah stated:

"This is beautiful man. Traditional ceremonies will always be the foundation for us Africans."

phanda__preneur reacted:

"Aww stokie u superman."

jayloblings

"Ncooohh. They are so Adorable Daddy. Absolutely Gorgeous."

mrphuture_sounds mentioned:

"Stokoloko."

thulibabenjenjese noted:

"You guys are so beautiful. One twin looks like the mom, and the other looks like you."

kelefaku stated:

"These people are God's blessings. Even them walking on Earth it's a blessing cause bona self they are a beautiful blessing."

sinenhlanhla_pholoba lauded:

"Famo. This is beautiful daddy."

_leloworldwide joked:

"Are you sure you are the father, lol I'm kidding. Beautiful family."

