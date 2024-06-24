Somizi Mhlongo and his bestie Shauwn Mkhize showed off their Louis Vuitton bag collection

Social media people made jokes about this as they were not impressed, saying it left them cringing

The video was shared by the Twitter blog page @MDNnewss, and in it, the friends are dressed in designer clothing

Mzansi celebrities Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn Mkhize posted a video showing off their luxurious lifestyle.

Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize caused a stir with their Louis Vuitton bags. Image: @somizimhlongo

Source: Instagram

A look at Shauwn and Somizi's expensive bag collection

If you have ever wondered what Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's bag collection looks like, then look no further. She teamed up with her friend socialite Somizi Mhlongo and took a video of them surrounded by pricey Louis Vuitton bags.

The video was shared on Twitter (X) by the blog page @MDNnewss. The two friends were dripping in designer clothing from head to toe.

"Somizi and MaMKhize's expensive Bags worth millions."

Mzansi cracks jokes about Somizi and Shauwn

Many people cringed at the video's corniness, and some even said they were uncomfortable.

@jaybug1313 said:

"The majority of your people live from hand to mouth, and you think this is inspiring."

@soso_spayi stated:

"Conspicuous consumption is foolish. Go and help kids in rural areas get proper sanitation in their schools."

@Ori_RSA argued:

"Class cannot be bought! These many bags are for what"? “Genuine Question.“

@LagerMntumni joked:

"Class cannot be bought!"

@Zinhleputinn mentioned:

"They have a way of making expensive things look cheap and tacky."

@like_confettii exclaimed:

"You can’t buy class..yessis!"

@_officialMoss said:

"Even if I was rich I wouldn’t buy these bags hey. They just look hideous to me. Maybe I don’t have taste, but thanks but no thanks."

@Dingswayo_N added:

"Then we complain about the wealth of the white people."

Somizi and MacG live it up in New Jersey

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG and Somizi Mhlongo recently linked up in New Jersey and got to hang out together.

Som Som shared photos with Mac that raised many eyebrows about the extent of their relationship. Mzansi speculated that there might be more to Mac and Somizi's bond, saying something was off.

Source: Briefly News