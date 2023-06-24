Stoan Seate took to social media to mark his 28th anniversary with his stunning wife, Dolly Gaehler

The former Bongo Maffin group member posted pictures taken with his bae and penned a sweet note

Fans flooded the legendary musician's comments with messages of congratulations and well wishes

Stoan Seate marks 28th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram post

Source: Instagram

Stoan Seate took to his timeline to express his love for his wife, Dolly Gaehler, on their 28th anniversary.

Stoan Seate and Dolly Gaehler celebrate their anniversary

The kwaito musician shared five Instagram snaps chilling in the pool with his wife. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message dedicated to Dolly.

"28 Years ha se mdlalo. To 28 more Mama Dolly, HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MMAABO!" Dolly Gaehler, I have followed you to war and back, and I stand firm with my warrior queen. You shoot, and I reload. "

Stoan said he was proud to experience life with Dolly and acknowledged the strength that she has shown throughout the years.

"We must never be afraid of what the future holds. Your smile hides the tears and horrors we have seen. Many don’t know your warrior heart and spirit. I am honoured to be your partner in this thing called life. One day at a time MaRadebe!"

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users commend Stoan on long-lasting relationship

Instagram followers of the singer-turned-actor showered the lovebirds with compliments, and some could not believe how long their love has endured.

@mpmelelo stated:

"These 28 years need VAR."

@eboni_ice commented:

"Ah, I remember when this young love started! Now it’s 28 years later! Happy Anniversary to you both!"

@dmoo78 stated:

"Wow, 28 years. Happy anniversary guys and to many more years."

@kollintz's posted:

"You both deserve the care you give each other my King. You deserve the love you cater 28 of great things and grace."

@mabrijo71 mentioned:

"Happy anniversary and may God almighty continue to walk with you both!❤️"

@mdungcobo_tar added:

"My child over there❤️, happy anniversary to both of you."

@ragoasha wrote:

"Wow. Congratulations guys. Blessings."

