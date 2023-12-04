In 2019, a South African claimed the historic R232 million PowerBall jackpot after hearing about the winning ticket purchased at OK Mini Mark in Tygerdal, Goodwood, Western Cape, through a radio announcement

In the past five years, five lucky winners have walked away with a combined R785 million in the PowerBall

Briefly News spoke to Sean Kelly, who is a director and advisor at Paragon Wealth Managers, about ways lotto winners can ensure financial stability for the rest of their lives after winning millions in the lottery

Most of us have daydreamed about what we would do should we win the lottery - we can buy a new car, build a house or travel the world - the possibilities are endless. However, according to statistics, a person has a one in 42 375 200 chance of winning the PowerBall.

The five biggest PowerBall winners over the past five years have won a combined R785 million.

The sad reality is most of us will never win. Briefly News looks at those who were fortunate enough to become the biggest PowerBall winners in South Africa.

Winner comes forward to claim R232 million PowerBall in 2019

On 19 February 2019, Ithuba, the National Lottery Operator, declared the conclusion of 24 consecutive rollovers, with a single ticket holder winning the unprecedented PowerBall jackpot of a whopping R232 million.

On 25 February that year, a South African in his 50s came forward to claim the historic prize. According to Ithuba, the winner revealed hearing about the anonymous winning ticket being purchased at the OK Mini Mark in Tygerdal, Goodwood, Western Cape, through a radio announcement.

Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at Ithuba, mentioned:

"The winner mentioned that upon hearing this, he decided to confirm if he had won anything, and to his astonishment, he found himself in possession of the winning ticket."

In an interview on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, the blue-collar worker winner acknowledged the invaluable support from Ithuba, particularly highlighting the psychological counselling and financial guidance. These services are inclusive offerings within Ithuba's Winner Services package and are provided at no extra charge.

This win marks the emergence of the wealthiest National Lottery jackpot winner in South Africa, surpassing the previous record set by a 34-year-old who claimed R145 million in August 2018.

North West Absa banking customer wins R153 million PowerBall jackpot

A North West PowerBall player spent R15 on the winning ticket via the Absa banking app and walked away with R153 million.

On 27 July 2021, a North West resident won the second-highest PowerBall jackpot ever. According to Ithuba, the lucky winner spent R15 on the winning ticket via the Absa banking app on the day of the draw.

The PowerBall draw's winning numbers were 5, 12, 15, 28, 29 and PowerBall number 14. The lucky lottery player ended up walking away with a whopping R153 million.

The 27th was a lucky day for more than one person. Aside from the R153M PowerBall winner, a Gauteng resident also bagged the PowerBall Plus jackpot. The winner walked away with over R17 million after buying a ticket from SuperSpar at Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria just hours before the draw.

Mpumalanga man bags R145 million in PowerBall Jackpot in 2018

A 34-year-old man from Mpumalanga became an overnight millionaire when he won the R145 million PowerBall jackpot on 3 August 2018.

The happy winner, who is an engineer from Evander, explained to Ithuba how he found out about the life-changing moment:

“It was at about 2pm on Saturday (4 August 2018) when my life-changing moment happened. I went onto the National Lottery website and matched my ticket against the draw results. I was in shock when I realised that I had won.

“Although it still felt like a dream, I comprehended that I had won and I didn’t want to part with my ticket."

The new millionaire visited Ithuba's offices with his wife, sporting matching outfits, to collect his winnings. The winner expressed his entrepreneurial ambitions and spoke of his long-held dream to establish and manage his own business. He emphasised how this windfall would now turn his aspirations into reality, removing the stress of funding that often accompanies such endeavours.

At the time, the Mpumalanga engineer had bagged the biggest PowerBall jackpot. However, in 2019, a Capetonian took over the title of biggest PowerBall winner with a staggering R232m.

R141 million PowerBall jackpot secured by 50-year-old man

On Friday, 23 August 2019, a 50-year-old man who works in construction bagged R141 million in the PowerBall. The winner bought the ticket for R105 via a Quick Pick selection method at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, Western Cape.

A 50-year-old man won R141 million after buying a PowerBall ticket at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier. Image: De Dekke Spar

The man was in the Mossel Bay region with his wife when he bought the winning ticket, and he revealed he doesn't often play lotto. According to Ithuba, the winner's wife said that a few weeks before her husband bought the winning PowerBall ticket, she dreamed that gold particles would be sprinkled all over her husband.

She believed this was a sign from God and added she was happy she told her husband about the dream.

Woman from Soweto wins R114 million PowerBall jackpot

A 35-year-old woman from Soweto spent R5 on the ticket, making her a multi-millionaire. The lucky lady revealed she occasionally plays the lottery, especially when she sees other people queuing to buy tickets.

“On my way from work, I saw a long queue of people with betslips and I knew they must be pursuing something big, even though I had no idea what the jackpot prize was. I became curious and searched for some coins in my bag to see if I could also play,” said the winner.

She picked her numbers when she purchased the winning ticket at Victor and Sons café in Roodepoort. The lady told Ithuba that she often struggled to pay rent and her brother would need to bail her out.

The mother of four also added that she hadn't been able to be fully part of her children's lives:

"My four children have been staying with my mother back at home, and I have never been able to spend as much time with them as I wish since I had to work in Johannesburg.

"I am mostly grateful that this money will give me an opportunity to raise my children, to be able to take them to school and have the pleasure of preparing a scrumptious meal that they can enjoy when they get back from school, something that I’ve been wishing for for a long time.”

Director and advisor at Paragon Wealth Managers shares tips for lotto winners

Briefly News spoke to Sean Kelly, a director and advisor at Paragon Wealth Managers, about key strategies or principles that lottery winners should consider when deciding how to allocate or invest their money for both short-term enjoyment and long-term financial security.

"Lottery winners should adopt a holistic view of their wealth, considering geographic risks and avoiding overexposure to any single country or currency. Investment strategies should focus on diversification, incorporating assets like bonds, cash, equities and capital protection mechanisms.

"It is also vital to establish structures to minimise unnecessary taxation, including both international and local pensions, tax-free savings accounts and endowments. This approach ensures a balance between short-term enjoyment and long-term financial security."

It has been reported numerous times that former millionaire lotto winners have used up all their winnings within just a couple of years. Sean told Briefly News that it's mainly due to financial management:

"From what I have read, it’s evident that many lottery winners rapidly deplete their wealth due to uncontrolled spending and a sudden shift to a luxurious lifestyle.

"A common mistake is prioritising expenditure over investment, which hinders the capital's ability to compound and generate sustainable returns. Premature retirement often leads to both boredom and adverse mental health effects," he said.

The Paragon Wealth Managers director shared tips on how winners can avoid these pitfalls:

"To mitigate these risks, engaging with a reputable financial advisor is essential for strategic wealth preservation. Such guidance can help winners utilise their funds efficiently.

"Additionally, maintaining some form of professional engagement or involvement in hobbies and charitable organisations is beneficial for staying mentally and physically active."

