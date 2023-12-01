A madala from the Western Cape could not believe it when he discovered that he had won the lotto

The man won R42,9 million, and this was not the first time as he previously won almost R1000

He said that he is going to buy property for his children and grandchildren and pour some of the winnings into the church and community

After being shocked that he won the lotto, an old man had to drink milk. Images: AlexanderFord Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

A madala from the Western Cape will enjoy his December after he won R42.9 million from the lottery. The winner plans to buy homes for his family members and give back to the church he loves. South Africans celebrated with him and wished that he spend his winnings wisely.

Madala wins R42,9 million lottery prize

According to IOL, the winner bought the ticket with R80 at a local store and is a regular player. The most significant amount of money he won was R988. The man was shocked when he found out it took a glass of milk for him to calm down. The man believed that his deep faith in God awarded him the winnings. He plans to give back to his church and community and build homes for his children and grandchildren.

The Ithuba Holdings CEO Charmaine Mabuza remarked that his dedication to his community and family is inspiring, and is pleased when the lottery winnings are used meaningfully.

Mzansi celebrates man's winnings

South Africans clapped their hands and celebrated that the man won the lottery.

Odwa Ngwexama Nomjila wrote:

“What a lekker festive and retirement he will have. Enjoy, sir.”

Bill Pullen exclaimed:

“Fantastic. Congratulations and to all the other winners as well!”

Bertha Gabriels wrote:

“Awesome, enjoy your retirement.”

Liz Rudy jokingly asked:

“Is he single? Asking for a friend.”

Salma Armien said:

“Lucky him! Go travel the world, sir.”

Some were unhappy

Not everyone was happy for him.

Vaness Kaytzu Tshite was suspicious.

“The rate at which people are winning this lotto is suspicious. Every weekend nogal.”

Jez Mukhwevho supported hr.

“No one is winning this rigged thing. This is all just a marketing scheme.”

Ta Cairo BhutNcuthu Dlakavu pointed out:

“So people who always win are retired from the Western Cape.”

Young man wins R22.5 million lottery

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man from Johannesburg won R22.5 million in the lottery.

The man, who is 20 years old, won the lotto for the second time, having won R11,000 the first time he played. The gent added that he would invest in property and secure his financial future. Ithuba wished him well and encouraged him to use his earnings wisely.

