ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza is excited to announce the record-breaking PowerBall jackpot of R118 million

The jackpot has been unclaimed for 18 consecutive rolls, and Mabuza says it is an extraordinary opportunity for South Africans to seize a life-altering sum

ITHUBA is dedicated to delivering heart-pounding thrills while contributing to the nation's greater good

In an electrifying turn of events, ITHUBA, the powerhouse behind the National Lottery, is thrilled to announce an earth-shattering PowerBall jackpot that has now skyrocketed to an astonishing R118 million!

South Africa's Powerball Jackpot has been unclaimed for 18 consecutive rolls. Image: Ijubaphoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after 18 consecutive rolls without a winner.

South Africans urged to play the Powerball

This is an incredible opportunity for South Africans to win a life-changing sum of money. The jackpot is randomly generated by a computer, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Charmaine Mabuza, the trailblazing CEO of ITHUBA, could hardly contain her excitement and gratitude as she declared:

"This is a moment of sheer astonishment! We are over the moon to present South African players with the extraordinary opportunity to seize a life-altering sum. Our dedication to delivering heart-pounding thrills while contributing to our nation's greater good knows no bounds."

How the magic works

The winning numbers are drawn live on TV, and the results are carefully calculated and verified before publication.

This is a ground-shaking event that could change the lives of the fortunate winner(s).

Are you ready to play for your fortune and the future of your nation?

IThuba announces multiple big lotto wins in South Africa, including R75 million jackpot

In a related article, Briefly News reported that several lotto winners revealed their plans for their newfound wealth, including investing in education, traveling and buying cars and houses.

One lucky player in Johannesburg won R75 million in the PowerBall Guaranteed Jackpot draw, making them the biggest winner of the PowerBall prize this year. According to IThuba, the player purchased the winning ticket in Fourways.

A pensioner in his seventies from Gqeberha won R23 million in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot just a week after winning R7 000. While watching TV at home, he discovered his winnings and immediately thought about his family's future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News