The Ithuba National Lottery announced that nobody has claimed the R33 million Powerball jackpot

The lucky player bought the winning ticket at a grocery store in Johannesburg, and time is running out

People said they hope the winner doesn't realise late that they hit the jackpot that could change their lives

PRETORIA - A Lotto player with a Powerball ticket that matched the winning numbers has yet to claim the R33 million prize money.

According to IOL, the lucky person bought the ticket at a Spar in Alberton in Johannesburg. The National Lottery encouraged players to double-check their tickets and claim their winnings at their closest Ithuba offices.

"Yet another lucky player has become the latest PowerBall jackpot multi-millionaire after winning R33 670 044. 67 in the PowerBall draw number 1396 that took place on 11 April 2023. The ticket was bought at Spar in Alberton, Johannesburg."

Lotto players have up to 365 days from the winning draw date to claim their prizes, and the winner of the R33 million has until April 11, 2024, before the ticket expires.

Clem Morops wrote:

"It's the 17th today. They must put it back as a jackpot for tomorrow."

Mpho Motlokwa said:

"I'm starting to wonder if these winners exist. Or someone decides who to give the millions to after the draw?"

Farzana Khan mentioned:

"OMG, imagine if your ticket expires and you realise it too late."

Hugon Tumber commented:

"It's Thabo Bester. The only reason why he hasn't claimed yet, waiting for ID."

Paul Molane stated:

"No one won we know these tricks from Ithuba."

