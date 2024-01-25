Nandi Madida's son, Shaka Madida, surprised Mzansi with his impressive drawing skills in a video shared by his mother

At seven years old, Shaka is passionate about animation and exhibits a remarkable visual memory, drawing various styles freehand

Social media users lauded Nandi for her support and praised Shaka's talent, with many expressing admiration for the young artist's potential

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's son Shaka Madida shocked Mzansi with his amazing talent. Nandi shared a video showing off her son's drawing skills.

Nandi Madida shared an adorable video of her son Shaka Madida. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Shaka Madida's talent impresses Mzansi

Proud mom Nandi Madida recently shared a video showing his son Shaka's amazing drawing skills. Taking to her Instagram page, the star noted that her seven-year-old boy is currently obsessed with drawing art. She wrote:

"Oh! The places you will go my dear son @shakamadidaart ❤️. My sweet boy loves drawing and at 7 years old. Animation is his favourite style although he [also] loves drawing other styles freehand. Visual memory is a true gift❤️ #GodsGift."

Fans react to Nandi Madida's video

Social media users couldn't get enough of Shaka Madida's incredible talent. Many praised Nandi for being a supportive mother.

@boity said:

"Banna??? How brilliant is he???!!! "

@ceecee_ndaba wrote:

"Ugh! I love the innocence of kids exploring their creativity✨"

@tswaledi_mgr added:

"He could literally start doing illustrations for children’s books already as a sideline"

@moshendiki noted:

"Oh my word sana this is so beautiful, what a talent ♥️♥️"

@gabimbele said:

"Mayeeeee anotshela uRasta ayeke once simtholile umpetha… Wow Nandi just wow "

@phume_matandela noted:

"I echo the caption: oh, the places you will go, Shaka. Babe, he is supremely talented "

