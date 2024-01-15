Nandi Madida has been praised for embracing her natural hair

Fans commended her for staying true to her African roots by not wearing fake hair or extensions

Mzansi flooded her timeline with heartwarming comments

Nandi Madida has reacted to a post praising her for always rocking her natural hair. The star shared the post on her page, alongside a gracious response.

Nandi Madida lauded for rocking her natural hair

One thing we can all agree on is that Nandi Madida is proud of her African roots. The singer and media personality has become popular for never wearing fake hair or hair extensions. A scroll through her page shows that Mrs Madida loves wearing her hair in different colours - and we love her for that.

A page on X with the handle @Africa_Archives shared a throwback picture of the star and praised her for embracing her natural looks. The caption of the post read:

"Dear black women, you are beautiful without the fake hair on."

Nandi shared the post on her page and expressed gratitude for the love from her fans and followers. She responded:

"Thank you for the love ❤️."

Nandi Madida's fans praise her

The star's fans and followers showered her with praise for her stunning looks. Fans flooded her timeline with heartwarming comments.

@mathopa_sebola said:

"When we speak proud of African women we speak of Nandi and Zozibini. Those whom uses fake hair admits to being different and correcting how they were made."

@thabani_mvubu commented:

"The all time beautiful and polite woman I know, happy new year."

@Afikile18164596 added:

"I'm always referring to Nandi Madida and Zozibini Thunzi when my daughter wants to spend more money on different hairstyles"

@gengezi9 noted:

"Self love bosisi bethu, niyeke lezinto zama fake indeed. Buka nje chery ka Zaks beautiful "

