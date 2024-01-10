Sindi Dlathu, celebrated for her acting prowess, recently captivated Mzansi with stunning traditional attire

Fans marveled at her timeless beauty, praising her for looking much younger than her years

From her days on Soul City to her current role on The River, Dlathu continues to mesmerize audiences

Sindi Dlathu reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful actresses in the country. The veteran actress recently lit the timeline with a colourful traditional attire.

Sindi Dlathu looked stunning in a traditional attire. Image: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Sindi Dlathu's pictures gets SA buzzing

Award-winning Mzansi actress Sindi Dlathu had the streets talking when her picture went viral. The River star who has been hailed for her unmatched acting skills stunned fans with how much she doesn't look her age.

Popular entertainment blog MDN News recently posted a picture of the star rocking some beautiful traditional accessories. Fans hailed the actress who they affectionately refer to as Madlabantu for her timeless beauty.

Mzansi can't get over Singi Dlathu's beauty

Social media users could not stress enough how the former Muvhango actress looks young for her age. Many noted that she hasn't aged a day and still looks breathtaking.

@thamzin_n said:

"Always been my crush since day one. Ngicela nimtshele."

@secha_carly added:

"She is ageing better and better."

@Silver_TsiTsi noted:

"Iyoo she can still very much get it."

@Tshima01gp wrote:

"Last woman standing "

@MandlaLx commented:

"Yho lo sisi tho... From the Soul City days till manje ♥️"

@muzi2104 noted:

"How did she not get a role in Shaka Ilembe... Absolutely love her."

@zumapaulos commented:

"There was a time when I did sinful things thinking about her."

Briefly Award Fashion Winner: Khosi Twala stuns in three looks in green

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that our Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi Twala, seems to have a thing for green. The star has been spotted countless times at prestigious events. Briefly News: three of her best and most stunning looks are rocking green.

The fitness bunny looked gorgeous in her grass green glittery two-piece, which got her over 78,000 followers on Instagram. Khosi also shared on her post that she got the two-piece from myfashion_link.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News