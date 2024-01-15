Singer and dancer Tyla recently shared a gorgeous selfie on her X account, and she was not wearing any makeup

Tyla recently shared a selfie where she is not wearing makeup. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Talented singer and dancer Tyla graced her social media page with a captivating makeup-free selfie.

Tyla stuns in new selfie

The Water hitmaker had fans gushing over her, saying she has natural beauty after she shared the photo. In her caption, Tyla said:

"From Jozi to the world."

Tyla hails all the way from Johannesburg and has amassed so much success since her rise to fame.

Fans gush over her selfie

Netizens took the opportunity to show love to the Water hitmaker under the comments section.

@TapWater_ZA said:

"I love you."

@danJohnson707

"Beautiful."

@jdjoshi60 added:

"Both images consists of natural beauties."

@ArsalMalik32714 said:

"Great view, Greenery always attract and with the touch of beauty enhances it more."

@mercutio447 added:

"Yazi Tyla just has that thing u can never explain. Like is too much marn."

@Its_superdave said:

"You're a star Tyla. Keep shining."

@Floppyamericana said:

"Hi, baby. Come back home I miss you."

@EPatron223 said:

"We love you, mama."

@dreteezy said:

"Natural beauty."

@dshawndotwav

"This woman’s face belongs in the museum of natural beauty man."

Tyla's Water pulls big numbers

2023 belonged to Tyla. Water became a huge hit, and the music video also was a hit after it got over 100 million views in just three months.

Fans lauded Tyla and said her song is a masterpiece. The hit song even made it into Barack Obama's favourite tracks of 2023.

Tyla and her sisters stun in epic photo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla recently posed for a photo with her gorgeous sisters. The siblings shared a picture at an event and received endless compliments from her fans.

Netizens picked their fighter among the beautiful Seethal sisters, with many noting that the girls are just as beautiful as Tyla.

Source: Briefly News