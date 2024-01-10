Tyla recently posed for a photo with her gorgeous sisters

The Water hitmaker and her siblings shared a picture at an event and received endless compliments from her fans

Netizens picked their fighter among the beautiful Seethal sisters

Mzansi was in awe of Tyla and her beautiful sisters after seeing a photo of them together. Images: tyla

Tyla and her sisters had social media buzzing after their photo made it to the internet. The beautiful Seethal sisters posed for a photo at an event and had netizens ready to risk it all, even picking their favourite among the four.

Tyla poses for photo with sisters

Coming from a fantastic year, with back-to-back international shows and successful single releases, Tyla celebrated her booming career with her proud family.

In a Twitter (X) post by MDN News, the singer posed for photos with her gorgeous sisters at an event. Looking like the star of the night, Tyla was a stunner in a signature frilly two-piece, while her sisters wore little black dresses for the occasion:

Previously, Tyla went home to spend time with her family before the festive season.

The On and On hitmaker's picture with her parents had netizens losing their minds over her mother's gorgeous physique.

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's photo

Netizens showered Tyla and her sisters with endless compliments and played pick and choose on who they thought was the best-looking sibling:

NgoveniSbu said:

"Yoh, so Tyla is a superstar everyday even at home?"

Coolestneighbor was in awe:

"Never thought that I would see a family of 10's in my entire life."

potter_provy picked their fighter:

"Second left!"

TeeKay_Magesh posted:

"Tyla and the gang."

mabhekebeke spotted their fave:

"The one with the glasses."

manv_sk complimented the family:

"Very beautiful family."

nkanyiso_mpanza said:

"Yeah, as a country, we picked the right one."

Tyla dances with Jennifer Hudson

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reaction to Tyla teaching Jennifer Hudson the moves to Water.

Tyla went through the choreography in detail, even going as far as emphasising the "gah gah gah" twerk move in the chorus, but Mzansi was more concerned with how the singer expressed herself in her coloured accent:

Bongani_md said:

"May she never lose the coloured accent and colloquialisms."

Source: Briefly News