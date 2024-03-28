A social media user claimed her friends said she looks like Tyla, sharing side-by-side pictures for opinions

A social media user has left fans rolling on the floor with laughter after claiming that her friends said she looks like Tyla's long-lost twin. She shared side-by-side pictures and asked her followers for her thoughts.

A woman has claimed that she looks like South African singer Tyla. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage and @luwatofunmi

Source: UGC

Tyla's fan claims she is the singer's twin

Tyla's rise to success has made her an international sensation. The singer's fans and followers have been taken aback by her beauty, some even claiming they look like her.

A social media user with the handle @luwatofunmi shared a collage of her picture with Tyla's picture and claimed that her friends said she bears a striking resemblance to the Grammy Award-winning star. The caption read:

"My friends said i look like Tyla is it true?"

Fans react to the post

Social media users did not hold back with their responses. Some said she doesn't look like Tyla but is more beautiful than the star. Others said she should remove the makeup and share her bare face. The brutal ones told the fan that her friends lied to her.

@_Just1Nathan said:

"They didn't lie at all. You're finer though."

@ochethaking commented:

"That your friend is supposed to be your enemy fr."

@katycatcafe wrote:

"They’re lying but you’re still v pretty."

@_magakwe_ ADDED:

"Remove all that makeup and wig, you will look like her!"

@sewelankoana added:

"Who needs enemies when you have friends like that"

